Off-duty St. Louis police officer shot and killed by on-duty officer who 'mishandled' gun

St. Louis Metropolitian Police officer Katlyn Alix (24) was shot and killed by a fellow officer in St. Louis on January 24, 2019. Police say two fellow officers who were on duty, met Alix who was off-duty, at a residence in South St. Louis at 1 A.M. on Jan. 24, 2019. One of the on duty officers mishandled a firearm and shot Alix in the chest. She was transported to the hospital by the two officers where she later died. The weapon was recovered at the scene. Alix was a two-year veteran of the department and was shot by a policeman with one-year expirence on the job. Photo by St. Louis Metropolitian Police Department/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- An off-duty St. Louis, Mo., police officer was killed when another officer "mishandled" a gun and shot her.

Officer Katlyn Alix, 24, was off-duty when she was shot in the chest by an on-duty officer early Thursday morning in the living room of a Carondelet-neighborhood apartment. Another on-duty officer was at the residence during the incident.

Police Chief John Hayden said Alix was shot when the weapon was accidentally discharged, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

One of the two male officers lived at the apartment, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported, adding that the reason they were at the residence while on-duty is unknown.

Alix was sitting in the living room when one of the officers "mishandled a firearm," shooting her in the chest, police spokeswoman Officer Michelle Woodling told CNN.

Following the shooting, the two on-duty officers, both described as 29-year-old white men, rushed Alix to the hospital, calling dispatch on the way.

She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at St. Louis University Hospital.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office said it has opened a criminal investigation into the incident and that a prosecutor and two investigators had already been to the scene.

A CAO prosecutor and two investigators responded to the officer-involved shooting scene this morning. We have opened an investigation into the matter. — Circuit Attorney (@stlcao) January 24, 2019

"This is a tragic situation," St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said. "The family of officer Alix deserves a complete, objective and thorough investigation of this incident. My office is approaching this criminal investigation with the highest level of seriousness and urgency."

She also said she has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation.

The police department's Force Investigation Unit is also investigating, CNN reported.

"Officer Alix was an enthusiastic and energetic young woman with a bright future ahead of her," Chief Hayden said in a statement.

Alix had two years' experience on the force.

The St. Louis police department said that its officers will wear department mourning bands to honor Alix.