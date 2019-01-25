Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Michael Ertel after blackface photos of him at a Halloween party 14 years ago mocking Hurricane Katrina victims emerged. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Florida Secretary of State Michael Ertel resigned Thursday after the emergence of photos showing him dressed in blackface mocking Hurricane Katrina victims at a Halloween party 14 years ago.

The Tallahassee Democrat recently obtained the photos and showed them to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office Thursday, hours before Ertel abruptly resigned, the newspaper reported.

Ertel, 49, was Seminole County's supervisor of elections at the time the pictures were taken. It was two months after Hurricane Katrina devastated New Orleans and the Gulf region in 2005, killing more than 1,800 while leaving thousands more homeless.

Ertel identified himself in the pictures after the newspaper texted him a copy last week. He was dressed in blackface, red lipstick, earrings, a New Orleans Saints bandana and a purple T-shirt with the words "Katrina victim" written on it.

"There's nothing I can say," Ertel said at the time.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, DeSantis said he accepted Ertel's resignation.

"It's unfortunate. I think he's done a lot of good work," DeSantis said. "I don't want to get mired into kind of side controversies, and so I felt it was best to just accept the resignation and move on."

DeSantis said although the incident happened 14 years ago, "... at the same time I want people to be able to lead and not have these things swirling around them."

Officials in Seminole County, just north of Orlando, expressed shock at the photos and sudden resignation.

"That is not the Mike Ertel that I know," Seminole County Commissioner Lee Constantine told the Orlando Sentinel.

Chris Anderson, who replaced Ertel as Seminole County elections' supervisor when he was elevated to the state position this month, was also surprised.

"I was shocked to see these photos," said Anderson, who is African-American. "Personally, I do not believe these pictures are representative of the Mike Ertel I know today. Acts like these are unacceptable, but as we work through issues surrounding race, it is important to understand people can learn and grow from their actions."