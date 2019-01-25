FAA halts flights to NYC's LaGuardia due to staff shortage; delays in other cities

The Federal Aviation Administration halted all flights into LaGuardia Airport in New York City on Friday because of a shortage of air traffic controllers. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- The Federal Aviation Administration stopped all flights entering New York City's LaGuardia Airport on Friday due to a lack of air traffic controllers caused by the federal shutdown.

Flights departing LaGuardia were also delayed because of the staffing shortage, the FAA said on its website. Air traffic was also delayed in Philadelphia and Newark, N.J., because there weren't enough controllers.

"We have experienced a slight increase in sick leave at two facilities," the FAA said in a statement. "We are mitigating the impact by augmenting staffing, rerouting traffic and increasing spacing between aircraft when needed."

The agency said the public can monitor air traffic at its website or check with airlines for information.

The FAA stop Friday occurred after union leaders representing several aviation groups warned of the shutdown's impact on air safety.

The shutdown has furloughed 800,000 workers, and a little more than half of those employees were considered essential and are working without pay -- including airport screeners and controllers.

Federal workers missed their second paycheck Friday since the impasse began Dec. 22.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday President Donald Trump is closely watching the situation.

"The President has been briefed and we are monitoring the ongoing delays at some airports," Sanders said. "We are in regular contact with officials at the Department of Transportation and the FAA."

The partial government shutdown entered its 35th day Friday and is already the longest in U.S. history. The Senate on Thursday rejected two competing bills to reopen the government. Trump has been in a stalemate with Congress over funding for a wall along the border with Mexico.

The shutdown has also delayed Southwest Airlines from launching service to Hawaii and Delta from activating new planes in its fleet.