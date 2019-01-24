Trump administration to begin sending asylum seekers back to Mexico

Thousands of women and children were camped at the Benito Juarez shelter in Tijuana, Mexico, on Tuesday. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A young man who traveled with the migrant caravan waits in line for food in front of the shelter. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A man who has traveled with the migrant caravan sleeps on a bench. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Angelica from Honduras waits at the Benito Juarez shelter. She has been in Tijuana for 15 days and thinks about returning back home because of how long the process is taking to claim asylum in the United States. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
People shower outside the shelter. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A mother cleans her daughter's shoe while sitting in a tent. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Children play with toys outside. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Seven-year-old Hennessey from Honduras sits on a swing outside the shelter. Hennessey is traveling with her family. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Jesus, 24, of Honduras, who traveled without his wife and son, sits in the shelter. He hopes that he can seek asylum in the United States and that his family can join him after he finds a job. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrant youths wait for books being distributed by a group of volunteers from Groupo Unitad (United Group), a Christian group, near the shelter. They brought books to help lift the spirits and occupy their time. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A group of migrants who traveled from Central America gather in front of the shelter to find extra clothes. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A group of migrants tug on donated clothing. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
People wait in long lines for dinner in front of the makeshift shelter at Unidad Deportiva. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Children, part of the migrant caravan, stand near the shelter. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A man from the migrant caravan sits in front of the makeshift shelter on Monday. Sunday afternoon, some migrants protesting a backlog of asylum claims rushed toward the border and were met with tear gas. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A woman sings to try to keep spirits up. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Food is served at the shelter. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
Migrants wait in line for food. Photo by Ariana Drehsler/UPI | License Photo
A migrant woman clutches her baby moments before U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Border Patrol fires tear gas and smoke grenades across the border and into Mexico near the San Ysidro Port of Entry on Sunday. Photo by Patrick Timmons/UPI | License Photo
Jeimi Gisela Mej’a Meza, 13, of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, displays a CS canister that was launched at her mother, Maria L’dia Meza Castro, 39, in the canal in Tijuana, Mexico, on Sunday. Photo by Patrick Timmons/UPI. | License Photo