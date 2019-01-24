Four killed, one injured in Georgia shooting

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Four people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting in Georgia Thursday night, authorities said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed four people were killed in the shooting in Rockmart, Ga., 40 miles northwest of Atlanta, and spokeswoman Nelly Miles called on the public's assistance for information about the incident.

"We need your help with info on this. Be vigilant. Be safe," she wrote on Twitter.

The Polk County Sheriff Office said two men and two women were among those killed and a fifth gunshot victim was taken by air ambulance to Atlanta Medical Center to be treated for injuries, Georgia news station Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Investigators said the shooting took place at two locations including a house and an apartment a few blocks away from each other at 8 p.m.

Police are still searching for the suspect and the circumstances surrounding the shooting weren't immediately known, 11Alive reported.

Three regional offices with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.