Zephen Xaver, 21, a former prison worker, was arrested Wednesday after barricading himself inside a Sun Trust Bank in Sebring, Fla. He's accused of killing five people inside the bank. Photo courtesy of Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The man accused of killing five people in a shooting at a Florida bank was a former prison worker described by an ex-girlfriend as someone who "always hated people."

Zephen Xaver, 21, appeared in court Thursday and was appointed a public defender. He was denied bond on five counts of premeditated murder.

The Public Defenders Office said it was denied access to Xaver when he was in police custody.

Xaver was arrested by SWAT officers at Sun Trust Bank in Sebring, Fla., Wednesday after he barricaded himself in the building. Authorities said he called 911 and told dispatchers he had killed five people.

Police scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday.

"This individual needs to face very swift and exacting justice," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

Xaver recently relocated to Florida from Plymouth, Ind.

Alex Gerlach, an ex-girlfriend of Xaver's, told WSBT-TV that he was an angry man.

"I never understood where it started," she said. "For some reason [he] always hated people and wanted everyone to die."

She said he just bought a gun last week but she didn't think anything of it because he's always liked firearms.

"Every single person I've told has not taken it seriously, and it's very unfortunate that it had to come to this," Gerlach said.

Xaver was hired in November at the Avon Park Correctional Institution but he resigned just two weeks ago without explanation, spokesman Patrick Manderfield said.

This shooting occurred about 150 miles north of Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and teachers died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14. That shooting catapulted many high school students to become gun control advocates, taking their March for Our Lives message nationwide.