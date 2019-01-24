Chris Brown sues rape accuser for defamation

Singer Chris Brown has previously had run-ins with the law, most infamously back in 2009 when he faced felony conviction for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Chris Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit in Paris, France, against the woman who accused him of aggravated rape.

The American singer filed documents Thursday with the Paris Public Prosecutor's Office accusing the woman of false accusation, People reported.

"The facts are totally challenged by Mr. Brown and are insufficient to prosecute," Brown's Paris-based lawyer Raphael Chince told CNN.

Early this week, Brown, 29, was taken into Paris police custody along with two other men following the accusation that Brown had raped a woman in mid-January. He was also questioned over potential drug violations.

Brown was released later that day without charge. The investigation is still ongoing.

"No lawsuits were filed against him," Chince said in a statement obtained by People following Brown's release. "He vigorously challenges the charges against him. A complaint for slanderous denunciation will be filed with the Public Prosecutor of Pairs. The charges against Chris Brown have not been dropped and investigations are still going on but Chris Brown has not been sued by Prosecution."

Following his release, the singer took to Instagram to proclaim his innocence, calling the accusations against him "disrespectful."

"I wanna make it perfectly clear," he wrote in all capitals in a Instagram post that has since been deleted, "this is false."

Brown has been arrested before, most recently in July for an outstanding warrant for felony battery in July. He was released on a $2,000 bond.

The singer was also arrested in 2016 at his Los Angeles home for assault with a deadly weapon. In 2013, he was charged with misdemeanor assault in Washington, D.C. And most infamously, Brown faced a felony conviction in 2009 for assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna.