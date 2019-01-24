Chicago Public Schools have fired six workers and suspended more than 30 following misconduct investigations that were spurred by reports in the Chicago Tribune. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Chicago school authorities have fired six employees, banned four substitute teachers and denied 33 other adults from campuses over sexual misconduct investigations.

A number of criminal charges stem from investigations that started last fall following a Chicago Tribune investigation into the district's responses to past misconduct accusations. Six workers have been fired and about three dozen suspended over the last few months, Chicago Public Schools Inspector General Nicholas Schuler told the board of education at its monthly meeting Wednesday.

Investigators told the board the district has investigated more than 400 reports dating back to 2011 of school employees sexually assaulting, abusing or harassing students.

"My sense is that this is an uptick from where we were before the [Chicago Tribune investigation]," Schuler said.

"People are reporting more regularly. That's not to say everything is reported, so we need to be diligent about making sure we keep on top of making sure that everything that should be reported, is."

The district said the suspended employees include 12 teachers, eight security guards, five vendor employees, four bus drivers or aides, a dean, lunchroom monitor, custodial worker and a special education classroom assistant. Seven of the investigations have been taken over by the police, resulting so far in two criminal cases.

The school has received more than 930 claims overall since September -- most focusing on student misconduct against other students, like inappropriate touching, harassment, sexual violence and inappropriate electronic communications.

RELATED Google owner Alphabet sued by shareholder over misconduct claims

"We anticipated there would be an increase in reports of abuse," Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson said.

"Victims feel more comfortable coming forward because there's more confidence that something will actually be done. I want them to know they have an ally in me and ... we encourage them to continue to come forward. It is the most important priority for us," she added.

Chicago city officials scolded school officials in November for allowing so many misconduct cases to linger unresolved. The district has since opened an office to directly take complaints.