Amazon tests self-driving 'Scout' delivery devices in Washington

Amazon announced it would test deliveries using its "Scout" automated delivery devices in Washington beginning Thursday. Photo courtesy Amazon

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Amazon launched a field test of a limited run of autonomous delivery devices in Washington on Thursday, the company announced.

The Seattle-based company said it launched six Amazon Scout devices, which began delivering packages in a neighborhood in Snohomish County, Washington, Thursday and will continue to make deliveries during daylight hours Monday through Friday for the duration of the test.

"We are delighted to welcome Amazon Scout into our community. Similar to Amazon, we are always looking for new ways to better deliver service to our residents. From the latest Amazon innovation to cutting edge technology, Snohomish County is a great place for entrepreneurial creativity," Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers said.

Amazon said the six-wheeled, electric devices are about the size of a "small cooler" and roll along sidewalks at a walking pace.

The six devices deployed in Snohomish County will autonomously follow their delivery route but will initially be accompanied by an Amazon employee.

"We developed Amazon Scout at our research and development lab in Seattle, ensuring the devices can safely and efficiently navigate around pets, pedestrians and anything else in their path," the company said.

Customers in the neighborhood will order their packages normally and deliveries will be completed by an Amazon partner or one of the six Amazon Scout devices.

Other major companies have also tested self-driving vehicles, including Pepsi, which deployed self-driving vending machines at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif.