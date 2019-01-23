U.S. soldier killed in Afghanistan; second troop death this year

A U.S. service member died Tuesday in a gun battle in Afghanistan, the second American soldier to die there this year. File Photo by Sgt. J.A. Moeller/ U.S. Army/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A U.S. service member died Tuesday in a firefight with enemy forces in Afghanistan, the second American soldier killed there this year.

The soldier was hit by small-arms fire in Urozgan province in central Afghanistan, north of Kandahar, said military spokesman Col. Dave Butler.

The shooting is under investigation and military officials declined to release details.

The soldier's name is withheld for 24 hours to allow for family notification.

The death came four days after U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. Cameron A Meddock, of Spearman, Texas, died from injuries he received in a gun battle in Jawand District.

About 14,000 U.S. troops remain in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump has considered pulling half of American troops, but no final decision has been made.