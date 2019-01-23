President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on January 30, 2018. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will deliver a State of the Union speech next Tuesday, despite a call from some lawmakers to scrap the talk due to the federal shutdown.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had cited security concerns during the shutdown as one reason that favored canceling the Jan. 29 speech. In a letter to the House leader Wednesday, though, Trump said he will go ahead with it.

"I was contacted by the Department of Homeland Security and the United States Secret Service to explain that there would be absolutely no problem regarding security with respect to the event. They have since confirmed this publicly," Trump wrote.

"Accordingly, there are no security concerns regarding the State of the Union Address. Therefore, I will be honoring your invitation, and fulfilling my Constitutional duty, to deliver important information to the people and Congress of the United States of America regarding the State of our Union."

Trump cited a Jan. 3 letter in which Pelosi invited him to deliver the address. The invitation is required for the president to enter the House Chambers.

"I look forward to seeing you on the evening on January 29th in the Chamber of the House of Representatives," Trump wrote to end the letter. "It would be so very sad for our country if the State of the Union were not delivered on time, on schedule, and very importantly, on location!"

Trump has been in a standoff with Democrats for more than a month over funding for a wall on the southern border. Nine government agencies have been unfunded for 33 days, the longest shutdown in U.S. history.

Pelosi had suggested Trump either deliver the address in writing to Congress, or make it from the Oval Office.