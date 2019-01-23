Trending Stories

Supreme Court decides not to hear cases on transgender troops, DACA
Starbucks begins expanded delivery service to 6 U.S. cities
Nearly 8% of TSA workers calling in sick during federal shutdown
Iconic Super Bowl ad 35 years ago sparked Apple's rise to a $1T company
Arizona high court hearing case on religious freedom vs. discrimination

Denver teachers vote to strike
Famous birthdays for Jan. 23: Tiffani Thiessen, Chita Rivera
On This Day: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducts first class
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019
Shutdown putting federal workers into tough positions to cover lost income
 
