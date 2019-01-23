License Photo Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez took the stage at the Washington, D.C., march for 6 minutes and 20 seconds , the length of time the shooting went on at the school on February 14. She also read the names of those who died. Photo by David Tulis /UPI |

The view from above as demonstrators move down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington.

Students, parents and teachers marched on the Capitol in support of gun restrictions and school safety.

Paul McCartney and Billie Jean King join the demonstration in New York City. McCartney said, "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here. So, it's important to me." He was referring to Beatles bandmate John Lennon.

Marchers dressed in white in New York hold up photos of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings.

Demonstrators in New York carry American flags.

Crowds jammed the area around the U.S. Capitol in Washington.

A tear falls from a protester's eye while listening to speakers in New York.

Young activists are pushing for changes to gun laws all over the United States, with support from parents, teachers and schools. Students have walked out of classrooms, held moments of silence and demaded action from lawmakers since the Parkland shooting.

Protests took place in dozens of cities across the United States -- the biggest in Washington, D.C.

A total of 843 related protests were planned for Saturday, at least one in every state and every continent except Antarctica

Activists were calling for high-powered firearms like the AR-15 assault rifle used in the Parkland shooting to be outlawed. The student activists have also called for solutions such as bullet-proof glass in school windows and doors.

Demonstrators surround a police car during the march in Washington.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., participates in the D.C. march.

Celebrities including Oprah Winfrey and George and Amal Clooney helped fund the march.

Common and Andra Day perform "Rise Up" to open the D.C. march.

Demi Lovato performs "Skyscraper" during the D.C. march.

About 20 speakers , most of them young, addressed a diverse crowd of supporters.

The crowds at the D.C. march included survivors or family members from other school shootings.

The teens in the movement are targeting the powerful National Rifle Association.

Ariana Grande performs "Be Alright" during the D.C. march.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg addresses the D.C. rally.

Thousands of young people, traveling from all over the country, participated in the D.C. march.

Naomi Wadler, 11, of Alexandria, Va., addresses the D.C. march. She had led a walko ut at her elementary school last month. "I'm here today to represent the African-American girls [killed by gun violence] who don't always make the front pages of the newspapers," she said.

Participants swallow up two police vans on a side street trying to make it to the D.C. march.

Participants crowd Constitution Avenue during the D.C. march.

Students from schools that experienced gun violence listen during the D.C. rally.

Thousands of people marched in solidarity in Los Angeles.

Demonstrators crowded around City Hall in LA.

At the downtown Los Angeles rally, Mayor Eric Garcetti called it a historic day led by the nation's future leaders.

Many teenagers at the rallies said they are looking forward to voting as soon as they turn 18.

Miley Cyrus performs "The Climb" during the D.C. march.

Demonstrators line Constitution Avenue in D.C.

Thousands marched in LA.

Marchers move past Trump International Hotel and Tower at the New York demonstration.

Supporters of the march gather along Pennsylvania Avenue in D.C.

Protesters demand action on access to guns at the D.C. march.

A young participant at the march at San Francisco City Hall.

Supporters hang signs along the fence surrounding the Andrew Jackson Statue in Layfayette Square outside the White House.

Protest signs line the fence.