Jayme Closs to receive $25K reward for her 'bravery,' help in arrest of her captor

Jayme Closs, 13, will receive a $25,000 reward collected by Hormel Foods in exchange for her return after she escaped the home of her abductor Jake Thomas Patterson. Photo courtesy FBI

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Jayme Closs will receive the $25,000 that a Wisconsin company had donated towards a reward for the teen's return.

Jayme escaped captivity 88 days after she was taken from her home during a home invasion where her parents were both murdered, according to court documents.

The 13-year-old fled her abductor's home in Gordon, Wis., some 70 miles from her hometown of Barron, Wis., Jan. 10 and found help, resulting in the arrest of Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, on charges of kidnapping and murder.

Shortly after the Wisconsin teen went missing, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information on Jayme's whereabouts, which Hormel Foods added $25,000 of its own money to.

Both of Jayme's parents, James Closs and Denise Closs, had worked at Jennie-O Turkey Store for 25 years, which is owned by Hormel Foods.

"We are overjoyed at the news of Jayme's safe return," Hormel Foods CEO Jim Snee said in a media release. "Her bravery and strength have truly inspired our team members around the world."

The company intends for a trust fund to be established for Jayme with the money.

"While we still mourn the loss of longtime family members Jim and Denise, we are so thankful for Jayme's brave escape and that she is back in Barron," Jennie-O Store President Steve Lykken said.

Hormel Foods was active in the search and rescue of Jayme, providing resources and support to Jayme' family and law enforcement, the company said.

"We would like to thank Jennie-O for their support and assistance during this case," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. "We also agree that Jayme is the hero in this case and happy they have chosen her to receive the company's reward contribution."