Civil rights activist and former senator Harris Wofford dies at age 92

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Harris Wofford, former Democratic senator for Pennsylvania, civil rights activist and an early supporter of Martin Luther King Jr., has died.

He was 92.

He died at a Washington hospital from complications from a fall, his son Daniel Wofford told the Washington Post.

Wofford died on Jan. 21, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a national holiday that he helped bring into being by co-sponsoring the bill to make the third Monday of January a day to respect the late civil rights leader.

Wofford had called for it to be "a day 'on,' not a day off. A day of action, not apathy. A day of responding to community needs, not a day of rest and recreation," according to The Times and Democrat.

He was always a civil rights activist with Robert F. Kennedy, the late President John F. Kennedy's brother, having called him a "slight madman" in his commitment to the rights of others, the Washington Post reported.

However, he is best known for helping to secure John F. Kennedy's 1960 presidential victory against Richard Nixon.

Following King Jr.'s arrest in October 1960 for participating in a sit-in, fear spread among the black community that their leader would be killed behind bars, the Washington Post reported, adding that Wofford had the idea for John Kennedy to call King Jr.'s wife Coretta Scott King to show their sympathy and that he would offer any assistance he could.

Robert Kennedy then called the judge of King Jr.'s case, and the civil rights leader was released the next day.

Seventy percent of black voters voted for Kennedy, helping to secure him the small margin he needed to defeat Nixon.

Wofford would also serve as the senator of Pennsylvania from 1991-95.

Following the announcement of his death, writer and TV pundit Lawrence O'Donnell took to twitter to show his appreciation.

"It really was an honor to work with Harris Wofford in the Senate," wrote O'Donnell who served as an aide and then staff director to Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan from 1989 to 1995. "Thoughtful, dignified, modest."

He is survived by his husband Matthew Charlton, whom Wofford married in 2016, daughter Susanne and sone David.