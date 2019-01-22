McConnell expected to introduce bill to reopen government

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was expected Tuesday to introduce a bill to end the shutdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- As the federal shutdown entered its 32nd day Tuesday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is expected to introduce a bill to reopen the government.

The bill was proposed by President Donald Trump Saturday as a compromise between Republicans who want $5.7 billion for a barrier on the southern border, and Democrats who want to protect 1 million immigrants in the DACA program who were brought to the United States as children. The bill would trade border security for help with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

The Trump administration said if Democrats, who control the House, reject this bill, 800,000 furloughed federal workers will miss a second paycheck.

The bill would fund all portions of the government that have been unfunded since the shutdown started on Dec. 22. It will also include billions in disaster aid and an extension that protects women from violence.

"Without a Wall our Country can never have Border or National Security," Trump tweeted Tuesday. "With a powerful Wall or Steel Barrier, Crime Rates (and Drugs) will go substantially down all over the U.S. The Dems know this but want to play political games. Must finally be done correctly. No Cave!"

Trump got into a war of words with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the weekend, saying she's behaving "irrationally" and continues to move farther to the left. Pelosi has said she wants to re-open the government first, then talk about protecting the border.

"800,000 Americans are going without pay. Re-open the government, let workers get their paychecks and then we can discuss how we can come together to protect the border," Pelosi tweeted Sunday.

RELATED 300 DHS employees to return to work Tuesday

Democrats have said they would support $1.3 billion for border security and the House has passed bills that include that. All were rejected by Republicans.

Some Republicans have criticized protections for Dreamers, calling it amnesty. The bill may not get enough votes to pass the Senate.

McConnell's bill would be the first real action taken by the Republican-controlled Senate since before the shutdown. Debate could start soon but Democrats could filibuster the bill, meaning actual discussions could be delayed until late Friday.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Trump's plan is simply more "hostage taking."