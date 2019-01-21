Police officer killed in Alabama while serving warrant

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- A Mobile, Ala., police officer died after a 19-year-old allegedly shot him during an attempt to arrest the teen at a motel.

Officer Sean Tuder died Sunday, becoming the second Mobile police officer to die in the line of duty since February 2018, when Officer Justin Billa was killed during a standoff, AL.com reported.

A judge ordered Marco Perez to be held at Mobile's Metro Jail without bail Monday, WKRG-TV reported. Perez faces capital murder charges in the incident.

Authorities said law enforcement wanted Perez on federal gun charges, 18 car break-ins along with the robbery of a local vape store. The suspect and his mother were both charged in a fake kidnapping plot authorities believe was an attempt to keep Perez from being arrested.

Police charged Tiffany Perez on Thursday with filing a false report.

Mobile police Chief Lawrence Battiste said Tuder and other officers attempted to arrest Perez, who was wanted by the Mobile Police Department and federal authorities when the incident occurred, WALA-TV reported.

"This is a time for grief for us," Battiste said, AL.com reported. "We are trying to make sense of how we could have another brother lose his life in less than a year. We're thankful to those who have reached out to us so far, but this is a hard time for us.

"He served with honor and valor and gave the ultimate sacrifice for people he didn't even know. We ask that you pray for his family and brothers in blue."

Tuder served in the Palatka Police Department in Florida before he was hired in Mobile, the Putnam County Sheriff's Department said in a Twitter post.

"Many of our deputies worked him and our hearts are breaking," the post stated.