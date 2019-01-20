Tornado causes damage in Alabama town

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A tornado caused extensive damage in a town in Alabama.

The twister touched down in Wetumpka in Elmore County, about 12 miles north of Montgomery, on Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed.

The injury, which was reported 4:30 p.m., does not appear to the serious, the Montgomery Advertiser reported.

Downtown Wetumpka appears to have suffered the most damage, Mayor Jerry Willis told the newspaper.

He said some buildings had serious structural damage and were in danger of collapsing. That includes a Presbyterian church that is more than 100 years old, said Lt. Phillip Hethcox with the Wetumpka Fire Department told CNN. And the day care area of a Baptist church also was heavily damaged, he said.

At least seven homes were damaged, the police department.

Electrical workers were trying restore power because of downed lines.