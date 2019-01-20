Snowstorm brings frigid weather, travel delays to Northeast

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- A major winter storm that pounded the Midwest on Saturday threatened more heavy snow, ice and travel hazards as it moved toward the Northeast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm warnings spanning across at least 15 states from southeast Missouri to the northern tip of Maine, as the powerful storm made its way eastward.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey declared states of emergency in preparation for the storm, including vehicle restrictions on highways in both states.

"Feet of snow, blizzard conditions, a significant build-up of ice, tree-breaking winds and plunging temperatures will close roads, cause flight cancellations and disrupt daily activities over a large part of the northeastern United States this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

More than 2 feet of snow are expected to fall in northern Maine as heavy snow fell across parts of the Midwest and the Northeast early on Sunday.

"A narrow zone of sleet and freezing rain is also expected to slide across southern and central New England as well as coastal Maine today into tonight," the NWS said.

The NWS also said there was about a 70 percent probability of a foot of snow falling in parts of northern Pennsylvania and central New York.

The storm caused travel issues throughout the country with 1,268 flights within, into, or out of the United States delayed and 1,515 flights canceled, according to online flight tracker FlightAware. At Boston Logan International airport 516 flights were canceled and 56 flights were delayed.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation warned people to avoid travel when possible as crews totaling 2,453 people cleared and treated state roads covered in slush and snow.

The storm is not expected to last more than 24 hours anywhere in the country as it progresses quickly from west to east before moving offshore at the end of the weekend.

After the storm moves out, temperatures plunge in the areas.

"Many places in the Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley will not get out of the teens for a high temperature on Sunday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said "The last time that occurred in Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis and Cincinnati was last winter."

In New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., temperatures plummeted from near or above 50 Fahrenheit in the morning to freezing by the evening.