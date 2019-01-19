Watch live: Trump to make 'major announcement' on shutdown, border

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is expected to make what he called a "major announcement" about the partial government shutdown, already the longest in U.S. history, and border security Saturday afternoon.

Trump said on Twitter Friday evening that he would speak from the White House at 3 p.m. Saturday.

"I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse," he wrote on Twitter.

The federal government has been partially shutdown since Dec. 21, largely due to a disagreement between Trump and Congress over the roughly $5.7 billion the president wants to construct a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico. The wall was among Trump's earliest campaign promises.

Trump added in a video later posted to his Twitter account Friday that he's heard from Democrats who support his stance on the U.S.-Mexico border, but are "afraid to say it."

"Take the politics out of it," Trump said in the video. "Let's get to work and let's make a deal."