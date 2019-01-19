Thousands expected at Women's Marches across U.S.

Supporters of the Women's March gather at Freedom Plaza to march down Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. on January 19, 2019. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- The 2019 Women's March began Saturday, marking its third annual protest of the Trump presidency.

Thousands of protesters in cities throughout the country are expected to rally in the third year of protests since the inauguration of President Donald Trump. The marches, centered in Washington, D.C., have focused on the civil rights of women, minorities and immigrants, among other issues -- particularly in response to Trump, who has been recorded speaking crudely about women and faced accusations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Some key issues on the agenda for the Women's March ahead of the 2020 elections include violence against women, LGBT rights, immigrant rights, civil rights and environmentalism, according to the organization's website.

Participation early Saturday appeared smaller than in the past, potentially due to fallout from allegations of anti-Semitism made against organizers. A smaller group of women who support Trump gathered in Washington on Saturday for a counter-protest called the March for ALL Women.

Teresa Shook, a Women's March founder, accused organization co-chairs -- Bob Bland, Tamika Mallory, Linda Sarsour and Carmen Perez -- of allowing anti-Semitic, anti-LGBT and racist rhetoric, calling for them to step down in a Facebook post in November.

"They have allowed anti-Semitism, anti- LBGTQIA sentiment and hateful, racist rhetoric to become a part of the platform by their refusal to separate themselves from groups that espouse these racist, hateful beliefs," Shook said in the post. "I call for the current Co-Chairs to step down and to let others lead who can restore faith in the Movement and its original intent."

The march also came amid a snowstorm expected to hit much of the eastern U.S. this weekend and the ongoing partial government shutdown.

"The National Park Service and park police are technically not even allowed to speak with Women's March organizers even though we have a permit," the Women's March organization told NBC News. "Currently, barely two staffers are running an office that usually has up to 15 people working full-time."

Still, Acting Chief of Public Affairs for National Park Service Mike Litterst told NBC News that the shutdown would not prevent the event from happening.

The D.C. event is one of almost 300 marches happening throughout the country, Women's March organizers said.

"It's such a movement, and it's so empowering to be around so many people who are celebrating women and fighting for change," Shannon Lydon, a recent Boston College grad attending the D.C. march told NBC News.