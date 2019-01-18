Second victim dies from NYC hammer attack

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- A second person died Friday three days after a man used a hammer to attack employees at a New York City restaurant, police said.

Prosecutors and police said the victim died at Lutheran Hospital in Brooklyn, where he's been since the attack Tuesday.

The attack happened at Seaport Buffet in Brooklyn and left the restaurant's chef, Fufai Pun, 34, dead. The restaurant's manager, Tsz Mat Pung, 50, and owner, Kheong Ng-Thang, were critically injured. It's unclear which of the two men was the second fatality.

Police arrested the suspect, 34-year-old Arthur Martunovich, two blocks away from the restaurant. He was detained in the psychiatric ward at Kings County Hospital, and faces murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.