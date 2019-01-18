Professional bull rider Mason Lowe dies during competition

Professional Bull Rider Mason Lowe of Exeter, Mo., shown in this February 18, 2018 file photo in St. Louis, was killed when he was stomped to death by a bull at the National Western Stock Show, in Denver on Tuesday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Professional bull rider Mason Lowe died at hospital this week after having been stomped on by a bull during competition.

The Exeter, Mo., native was competing at the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Col., Tuesday night when he was bucked off his bull, which then stepped on his chest, CBS Denver reported.

He was immediately rushed to the Denver Health Medical Centre where he died.

Sean Gleason, CEO of Professional Bull Riders, the circuit Lowe was competing in, said that the bull-riding community is mourning its lost.

"The loss of Mason is devastating to us all," Gleason said in a media release. "Our thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences are with his family and wife Abbey. Right now we're focusing on easing their pain and supporting them during this very difficult time."

We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver. The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family. pic.twitter.com/nFtVoIWj0K — Sean Gleason (@pbrceo) January 16, 2019

Paul Andrews, National Western Stock Show president and CEO, also offered condolences stating that a tribute was to be held the following night during the PRB Finals.

"Our entire rodeo family and every member of the Stock Show community is saddened by the loss of bull rider Mason Lowe," said Andrews in a media release. "Our hearts and thoughts are with the Lowe family, his fellow bull riders and the entire PBR organization."

Following his death, fans have been reaching out to his family through social networking services to show their support.

Abbey, Lowe's wife, thanked the public for the words of encouragement and the donations that have come in from the bull-riding community

"Mason was the love of my life and he was my best friend," she told PRB. "He loved the sport of bull riding and the family of the PBR. He was loved by his family and friends. Mason had a kind soul and a heart of gold and was always willing to help someone in need. I appreciate all of the prayers and kind words spoken of Mason. He is dearly missed."

He was ranked 18 in the world, reported the Denver Post.

Lowe was 25 years old.