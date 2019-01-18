Storm clouds gather as the word "Liar" is displayed during a protest in front of the White House on August 6. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Several Democrats on Friday promised there will be an investigation if a news report that says President Donald Trump ordered his former attorney to lie to Congress are true.

The lawmakers referred to a report from BuzzFeed that said the president told former attorney Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about a potential real estate project in Russia. The project was a condominium tower in Moscow that was never built. The report said Cohen was told to set up a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin to get the tower project going.

Cohen's office declined to comment, but his legal adviser Lanny Davis addressed the report in a statement to USA Today.

"Out of respect for Mr. Mueller's and the Office of Special Counsel's investigation, Mr. Cohen declined to respond to the questions asked by the reporters and so do I," Davis said.

Friday, Democrats said the implications are serious if the report is true.

"The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date," California Rep. Adam Schiff, who chairs the House intelligence committee, said. "We will do what's necessary to find out if it's true."

Trump has maintained that he's had no business dealings with Russia.

"The rank and file of the FBI are great people who are disgusted with what they are learning about Lyin' James Comey and the so-called 'leaders' of the FBI. Twelve have been fired or forced to leave. They got caught spying on my campaign and then called it an investigation. Bad!" he wrote.

Cohen pleaded guilty in November to lying about the deal and is cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia. He will testify before the House oversight committee Feb. 7 in connection with hush payments to an adult film star who said she had an affair with Trump.

The Democrats now have a majority in the House and have the ability to investigate the president.

"If the BuzzFeed story is true, President Trump must resign or be impeached," Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, tweeted.

"MORE evidence of collusion. If Trump directed his lawyer to lie, it was to conceal the underlying allegation from being exposed as true," Rep. Eric Walwell, D-Calif., added.

"If Mueller does have multiple sources confirming Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress, then we need to know this ASAP. Mueller shouldn't end his inquiry, but it's about time for him to show Congress his cards before it's too late for us to act," Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said.

"I'm pretty sure if this story is true it's -- I'm going to be careful with my words here -- something that congress must investigate thoroughly," Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said.