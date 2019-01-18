Anti-abortion March for Life convenes with renewed optimism

Demonstrators holding a March for Life banner walk in front of the U.S. Supreme Court at last year's march. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Abortion opponents are convening Friday in Washington, D.C., for the annual March for Life, rallying around their hope that new justices on the Supreme Court could signal an end to legal abortion.

This year's march marks the 46th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision that guaranteed abortion rights in the United States. It starts at noon on the National Mall. At 1 p.m., marchers will go up Constitution Avenue to the Capitol Building and the Supreme Court. The ongoing partial government shutdown is not expected to affect the march.

The event will be streamed live on Facebook.

Vice President Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian, will speak at the March for Life dinner Friday night. Pence also headlined the 2017 march shortly after he and President Donald Trump were sworn in to office. Trump isn't scheduled to speak, but he addressed the march via satellite last year.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers are scheduled speakers for this year's event, as is conservative pundit Ben Shapiro.

Abortion rights activists said they're concerned the new court, featuring Trump-appointed Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, will impose more restrictions on the procedure and uphold state laws that have been previously ruled unconstitutional.

"This is a time where everything is on the line for me as a doctor," Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen, a physician, said in a recent interview with NPR. "It's about my patients; it's about their lives ... With Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court we are facing a situation where, within the next year, Roe v. Wade could very well be further eroded or overturned."

States like Texas and Iowa have historically had their abortion restrictions challenged in the U.S. court system.