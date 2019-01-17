Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Two skiers were rescued after being buried by an avalanche at a resort in New Mexico on Thursday morning.

The two male skiers were critically injured and taken to the resort's Mogul Medical Clinic after being extracted from the snow just before 1 p.m. by members of Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol and other first responders, The Taos News reported.

Rescuers searched for other skiers and medics with Taos County Emergency Services, and firefighters with Taos Volunteer Fire Department were on standby at the base of the resort. The search was called off after 2 p.m., when rescuers determined there were no additional victims.

The Taos Ski Valley resort issued a statement saying an inbounds avalanche took place on an offshoot of the Kachina Peak at 11:30 a.m.

"Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene," the resort said. "The trigger of the avalanche is unknown at this time but a full investigation of the incident and its cause will be conducted."

Chris Stagg, vice president of public relations at the resort, said members of the mountain's ski patrol team detonated explosives in the area of Kachina Peak earlier in the day to reduce the risk of avalanche.

The Kachina Peak lift was closed as the search continued, although other lifts continued to operate.

"The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Our thoughts and support to all those involved including guests, witnesses and first responders," the resort said.