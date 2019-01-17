Two rescued after avalanche buries skiers at New Mexico resort

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- At least two people were rescued after an avalanche buried skiers at a resort in New Mexico on Thursday morning.

The Taos Ski Valley resort issued a statement saying an inbounds avalanche took place on an offshoot of the Kachina Peak at 11:30 a.m.

"Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol immediately responded to the scene," the resort said. "The trigger of the avalanche is unknown at this time but a full investigation of the incident and its cause will be conducted."

Members of Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol and other first responders extracted two male skiers just before 1 p.m. and performed CPR on them, The Taos News reported.

Both skiers were alive and were taken to the resort's Mogul Medical Clinic down the mountain for treatment, Chris Stagg, vice president of public affairs for the ski valley said.

Rescuers continued to search for other skiers and medics with Taos County Emergency Services and firefighters with Taos Volunteer Fire Department were on standby at the base of the resort.

Stagg said members of the mountain's ski patrol team detonated explosives in the area of Kachina Peak earlier in the day to reduce the risk of avalanche.

The Kachina Peak lift was closed as the search continued, although other lifts continued to operate.

"The safety of our guests and staff is of the utmost importance to us. Our thoughts and support to all those involved including guests, witnesses and first responders," the resort said.