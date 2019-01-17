Pennyslvania's Rep. Marino resigns from Congress

Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., said he plans to enter the private sector effective Wednesday. File Photo courtesy of Tom Marino/Instagram

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Less than three months after securing his fifth term in office, Rep. Tom Marino, R-Pa., announced his resignation from Congress on Thursday.

Marino said he's leaving Washington, D.C., effective Wednesday to enter the private sector.

"Having spent over two decades serving the public, I have chosen to take a position in the private sector where I can use both my legal and business experience to create jobs around the nation," he said.

"It truly has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I worked in Congress to fight for the hardworking people of our region and I am proud of the work we have accomplished. I am confident that the area will continue to thrive."

Pennsylvania voters first elected Marino in 2011 to represent the 10th Congressional District, which covered the central and northeastern portion of the state. Redistricting in 2018 put him in the 12th Congressional District.

Before that he was a U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania and Lycoming County district attorney.

Marino defeated Democrat Marc Friedenberg 66 percent to 34 percent in the 2018 election. The district is largely Republican and is expected to remain so in a special election to replace Marino.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, must wait at least 60 days before scheduling a special election.