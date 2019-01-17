Overseas employees, get back to work: State Department

About 23 percent of overseas State Department employees have been affected by the ongoing government shutdown. File Photo courtesy of EPA-EFE

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday ordered diplomats and overseas employees furloughed by the partial government shutdown to return to work no later than Tuesday as it is "taking steps" to secure funds for two weeks' salaries.

After those 14 days, the department will "review balances and available legal authorities" to keep international operations working, Deputy Undersecretary for Management Bill Todd said in a media release.

"Recognizing the increasing hardship to employees caused by the ongoing lapse in appropriations, the Department is taking steps to make additional funds available," he said.

However, back pay for employees who work unpaid during the shutdown will be reimbursed following the normal resumption of the government.

"Although most personnel operations can resume," he said, "bureaus and posts are expected to adhere to strict budget constrains."

The shutdown is now in its 27th day.

Most affected employees will return to work Sunday with some overseas posts returning to work Tuesday.

Approximately 23 percent of the 9,500 U.S. employees working overseas have been affected by the shutdown, The Washington Post reported.

The partial government shutdown was caused by an impasse between the congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump. The president is seeking $5.7 billion to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, which the Democrats have stymied.