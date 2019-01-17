John Engler resigns as Michigan State University interim president

John Engler resigned as interim president of Michigan State University on Wednesday night, 11 months after taking the position in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Michigan State University Interim President John Engler resigned Wednesday night after the university's board of trustees announced plans for a meeting to discuss "personnel matters" Thursday morning.

MSU board Chairwoman Dianne Byrum announced on Twitter that she had received Engler's resignation, 11 months after he was brought in to head the university in the wake of the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal.

Byrum added Engler's resignation would be "discussed and acted upon" at the meeting scheduled for 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Members of the board of trustees had said Wednesday that they would ask Engler to resign or be put to a vote Thursday morning to determine whether he would be fired.

The decision came after Engler said the Healing Assistance Fund, to pay for counseling costs of those sexually abused by Nassar, may be focused on the victims who are not part of the primary $500 million settlement in the case, during an interview with The Detroit News published last week.

He also said there are victims of Nassar's sexual abuse that have been "in the spotlight who are still enjoying that moment at times."

Byrum responded to Engler's comments, stating he "does not speak for the Board and does not have a vote."

"The Board of Trustees has the authority to determine the details of a new fund to assist Survivors," she wrote on Twitter.

Engler delivered his resignation to the board of trustees in an 11-page letter, obtained by the Detroit Free Press, in which he said his resignation would be effective next Wednesday morning.

He added the move to request his resignation came as "two new Democrats were elected to the board and a third was appointed to replace George Perles, creating "a new majority on the board."

"I have served as Interim President for one year," Engler wrote. "It was a position I did not seek but accepted in order to assist the university I love."

Engler wrote that he came to MSU as the university was in a "crisis" and he "sought to move with urgency and determination to initiate cultural change."

He went on to list a series of changes he made during his tenure as interim president, including 24-hour a day access to counseling services, creation of the Relationship, Violence and Sexual Misconduct working group and restructuring MSU's health colleges, clinical operations and student wellness programs.

"I am proud to have a key role in preparing my school to welcome a new President who will take us to new heights. I will be forever grateful to all of those who have supported me this past year. It has been an honor to serve my beloved community," Engler wrote.

Engler took over as interim president of MSU after former president Lou Anna Simon resigned after criticism over her handling of the Nassar scandal. Simon was later charged with lying to police in connection to the investigation into Nassar.

Nassar, a former gymnastics doctor for MSU and Team USA, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for abusing more than 260 women and girls.