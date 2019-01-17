The White House is seen Monday after a snow storm hit the Washington, D.C. region. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A Georgia man has been arrested for plotting to use rockets and explosives to attack the White House and other federal buildings, authorities said.

Hasher Jallal Taheb of Cumming, Ga., was arrested Wednesday. Officials said he was the focus of a year-long investigation after they received a public tip last March that he'd become "radicalized" and planned to travel to the Middle East.

Investigators said passport issues kept the 21-year-old Taheb from leaving the United States, so he began plotting attacks against U.S. targets.

Prosecutors said none of the potential targets were in danger

"All potential threats have been neutralized and were under control from the inception of this case," U.S. Attorney B.J. Pak said Wednesday.

Taheb appeared in a downtown Atlanta court Wednesday in a case brought by the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force. He faces charges of attempting to damage one or more federal buildings by means of explosives.

Undercover agents had been in contact with Taheb throughout the investigation. Officials said once Taheb tried to exchange a vehicle for two backpacks full of explosives, agents moved in and made the arrest.

He didn't know how to use the weapons he was trying to buy and hadn't fired a gun a in his life but claimed he could learn fast, the complaint reads.

FBI agent Chris Hacker said investigators believe Taheb was working alone and did not have ties to any terrorist group.

If convicted, Taheb would face five to 20 years in prison.