Watch live: Day 2 of Senate confirmation for AG nominee William Barr

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. attorney general nominee William Barr will face a second day of questioning Wednesday before the Senate judiciary committee.

Barr was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the attorney general spot, which has been vacant since Jeff Sessions resigned in November.

When asked at Tuesday's hearing whether a sitting president can be indicted, Barr said he sees no reason to change current policy, which protects the president.

"For 40 years, the position of the executive branch has been you can't indict a sitting president," he said.

Barr emphasized that as attorney general he plans to act independently of President Donald Trump and won't "be bullied" into anything that violates the law.

Wednesday's hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. EST.