Chef dead, 2 seriously hurt in hammer attack at NYC restaurant

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- A restaurant chef was killed and two people were hurt in New York City late Tuesday by an attacker wielding a hammer, police said.

The attack occurred at Seaport Buffet in Brooklyn. Authorities said the assailant first went after the owner at the front of the Seaport Buffet before going after the chef and another worker in the back.

All three were hospitalized in critical condition. Police said the 34-year-old chef later died. The 60-year-old owner and 51-year-old worker are expected to survive.

Police said they have arrested a suspect and recovered the hammer.

Samantha Randazzo, owner of Randazzo's Clam Bar next door, said a worker from the Seaport Buffet came in to warn them about the hammer-wielding suspect.

"We let them in and they said a guy came in crazy with a hammer and started hammering certain people, random people," she said. "The guy said he was just screaming crazy words, like 'I'm killing everybody, world is hell.'"

Randazzo and the others in the clam bar locked the doors until police arrived.