Jan. 15 (UPI) -- William Barr, President Donald Trump's nominee for U.S. attorney general, will begin his confirmation hearing Tuesday before the Senate judiciary committee.

The hearing will start at 9:30 a.m. EST.

The biggest point of contention may be Barr's controversial opinions on special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Barr released a copy of his testimony Monday, which said Mueller should be allowed to complete his work.

"I can assure you that, where judgments are to be made by me, I will make those judgments based solely on the law and will let no personal, political, or other improper interests influence my decision," Barr said.

The New York Times reported this week former FBI Director James Comey opened a counterintelligence probe into whether Trump worked for Russia, before he was fired in May 2017. Trump said he never worked for Russia.

"Not only did I never work for Russia, I think it's a disgrace that you even asked that question because it's a whole big, fat hoax," Trump said.

Barr served as U.S. attorney general from November 1991 to January 1993 under then President George H.W. Bush. Democratic Delaware Sen. Christopher Coons, a member of the judiciary committee, has said he wants to know Barr's views on executive power.

Other issues Barr is expected t be asked about include criminal justice policy, immigration and morale at the Justice Department.