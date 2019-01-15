Microsoft said Tuesday it will team up with Walgreens on a new healthcare venture. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Walgreens and Microsoft announced a new partnership Tuesday to develop new healthcare delivery models, technology and retail innovations.

The companies said in a joint statement the venture will explore creating joint innovation centers in key markets, pilot as many as 12 store-in-store "digital health corners" with select healthcare-related hardware and devices.

"We aim to deliver on this promise by putting people at the center of their health and wellness, combining the power of the [Microsoft] Azure cloud and AI technology and Microsoft 365 with Walgreens Boots Alliance's deep expertise and commitment," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said.

The two will cooperate on research and development and software for managing patient engagement and chronic disease, officials said.

The partnership came a month after CVS Health announced it would buy health insurance giant Aetna, and months after Amazon bought online pharmacy Pillpack.

The CVS Health-Aetna deal was hailed as move that could reshape healthcare and possibly create a marketplace for health and online deliveries.