Jan. 14 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will speak Monday at the American Farm Bureau Federation's 100th annual convention in New Orleans, where supporters and protesters are expected.

City officials said several streets in downtown New Orleans will be closed until mid-Monday afternoon. The speech will begin at 12:40 a.m. EST.

Trump passed a sweeping $867 billion farm bill last month that provides aid to U.S. farmers.

"We have to take care of our farmers and ranchers, and we will take care of them," Trump said when he signed the bill in December.

The bill and the ongoing trade war with China, which has put steep tariffs on some U.S. agricultural goods, will likely be topics of discussion for Trump's speech.