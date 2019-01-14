Volkswagen introduced its new Passat model this week at the 2019 North american International auto Show in Detroit. Photo by Tannen Mauiry/EPA-EFE

The new Kia Telluride was on display at the 2019 Detroit North American International Auto Show. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

The Shelby Mustang GT500 was the hit of this week's North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Photo courtesy of Ford Motor Co.

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Auto Show opened with the lowering of a 2020 Shelby GT500 from the ceiling of the Cobo Center.

The Shelby, regarded as the ultimate high-performance modification of the Ford Mustang, was the instant hit of the eight-day exhibition, formally known as the North American International Auto Show, which began on Sunday. With five-inch diameter exhaust pipes and a 700-horsepower engine, the car runs counter to the forward-thinking image of electric cars and low emissions that Ford attempts to convey. The Mustang is also the final car in Ford's lineup, after its announcement that it will exclusively build the SUVs and crossover cars currently popular with customers.

The Detroit show is regarded as the foremost venue for manufacturers to unveil new products. Toyota presented its 5.2 liter V8 supercharged Supra model, Cadillac showed off its new lavishly equipped XT6 utility vehicle and Kia displayed its Telluride, a crossover with three rows of seats.

Old names, some of which have not been seen on the American road since the 1960s, appear on new vehicles at the exhibition. The Ford Ranger, Ford Bronco, Chevrolet Blazer, Toyota Supra, Jeep Gladiator and Honda Passport are back as recognized old nameplates on new models. The older Supra gained a reputation as a cult car for Generation X drivers in the 1980s,