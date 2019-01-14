A firefighter stands near the Camp Fire in Butte County, Calif., on November 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Facing blame for the deadliest wildfire in California history, the chief executive of Pacific Gas and Electric, California's largest utility, stepped down Sunday.

Geisha Williams resigned as regulators are investigating whether the company's power line infrastructure contributed to the Camp Fire, which killed 86 people in northern California in November. PG&E's market value has dropped by two-thirds since November and liability for the fire could total $30 billion.

The utility's bonds have been downgraded to junk status and state officials are calling for a management shake-up.

California authorities have already blamed PG&E for 17 wildfires and the Tubbs Fire near Santa Rosa in 2017, and now the Camp Fire.

During her nearly two years at PG&E, Williams spent millions to absolve the utility of liability if its equipment starts a fire. The inverse condemnation essentially made PG&E the default insurer for the state. She blamed the wildfires on climate change, as hotter and drier conditions made the fires spread faster and happen more often.

"I will be leaving PG&E," Williams said in a statement. "I value the opportunity I've had to lead PG&E and wish all of my colleagues well."

Williams, who became CEO in March 2017, was in elite company as one of the only women to run a power company and one of only about two dozen women running an S&P 500 company. She was born in Cuba, making her one of the few Latina CEOs of a Fortune 500 company.

California regulators are considering a bailout package for PG&E while the company debates whether to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Executive vice president and general counsel John Simon will step in as interim CEO while the board of directors looks for a permanent replacement.

"While we are making progress as a company in safety and other areas, the board recognizes the tremendous challenges PG&E continues to face," Kelly said. "We believe John is the right interim leader for the company while we work to identify a new CEO. Our search is focused on extensive operational and safety expertise, and the board is committed to further change at PG&E."