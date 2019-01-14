Accused kidnapper of Jayme Closs faces charges in court Monday

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl and killing her parents will face formal charges in court Monday.

The criminal complaint against Jake Thomas Patterson will be released Monday, revealing new details in the case that's gained national attention. The girl, Jayme Closs, returned to her family after 88 days in captivity.

"It was so good to just hug her. How wonderful that she was back and I could hug her again," her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, told NBC News.

Closs disappeared Oct. 15 when her parents were shot dead in their Barron, Wis., home. She escaped Thursday.

Authorities haven't released many details of Closs' capture in the rural town of Gordon, about 70 miles from her home. After she was released from the hospital, Closs reunited with nearly a dozen family members. Family members say she's in good spirits and posted a photo of her smiling with a dog.

"She smiles, she laughs, she talks. Not a lot you know, not a lot," aunt Suzi Allard said. "She has a lot in her little brain. A lot to process. When she's ready to talk she will. But we haven't asked her anything yet."

Authorities said Patterson broke into the Closs home by shooting the door with a shotgun, with the goal of kidnapping the girl. Their prior relationship is unclear, but officials said there's no evidence she had contact with him on the Internet.

Authorities said Patterson took steps to avoid being caught, including shaving his head so he wouldn't leave a DNA profile at the scene.

Her family said Jayme will soon return to school.