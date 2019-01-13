Trending Stories

Shutdown is longest in U.S. history; Congress leaves D.C.
Nobel winner James Watson stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' views on race
Congressional Black Caucus wants Steven King removed from panel posts
Cruise ship back at home port one day earlier after norovirus outbreak
Polls: Majority oppose border wall, blame Trump for shutdown

Photo Gallery

 
News Photos of the Year

Latest News

'The Upside' is No. 1 movie in North America with $19.6M
Winter storm moves east, leaves thousands without power on Atlantic coast
McCarthy: 'Action will be taken' after King's comments on white supremacy
Lin-Manuel Miranda brings 'Hamilton' to Puerto Rico
Netanyahu: Israel conducted airstrikes on Iranian weapons in Syria
 
Back to Article
/