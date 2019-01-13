Winter storm moves east, leaves thousands without power on Atlantic coast

The statue of National Baseball Hall of Fame member Enos Slaughter appears to be sliding into a blanket of snow outside Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Small paths have been shoveled around the Gateway Arch grounds on Saturday after nearly 10 inches of snow blanketed the region during a snowstorm. The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse are operated by the National Park Service, which has closed both facilities due to the partial federal shutdown. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Abandoned cars litter the streets in St. Louis on Saturday. A winter storm that pounded St. Louis and left seven people dead mad its way east Sunday, leaving thousands without power on the Atlantic coast. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- A winter storm that left seven people dead as it made its way across the midwestern United States, hit the Atlantic coast on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said up to a foot of snowfall is possiblein Washington D.C., and Virginia on Sunday through Monday, while freezing rain is expected for the western Carolinas into southern Virginia.

The NWS also issued a winter storm warning for Washington, parts of central Maryland and northern and northwest Virginia through 6 p.m.

Snow and ice are expected to contribute to slick travel in the Mid-Atlantic on Sunday night.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said the storm will be "a long-duration winter storm event" for many areas, lasting between 12 and 48 hours.

More than 150,000 people were without power in North Carolina and another 35,000 outages were reported in Virginia, according to PowerOutage.US.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Saturday Saturday as the state could experience 3 to 5 inches of snow and half an inch of ice.

The snowstorm dropped nearly a foot of snow on the St. Louis area on Saturday and at least four people died in traffic accidents related to the storms.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it responded to 48 injuries, 723 crashes, 1,252 stranded motorists and 2,968 calls for service through 8 a.m. Saturday.

Another three people died in traffic accidents on Friday in Kansas, authorities said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation warned residents against unnecessary travel, but said crews made progress clearing roads Saturday to bring water and food to motorists stranded amid stalls on interstates on snow covered interstates.