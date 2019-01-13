Trump blasts 'insulting' report on FBI probe into Russia ties

President Donald Trump said a New York Times report that the FBI investigated his possible ties to Russia after he fired the bureau's former director, James Comey, was "insulting." Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump took aim at the FBI over the weekend after a New York Times report that the bureau opened an investigation into whether he acted on behalf of Russia after firing former FBI Director James Comey.

Trump appearing on Jeanine Pirro's show on Fox News said the New York Times report was "the most insulting article I've ever had written" and said the investigation mentioned found no wrongdoing.

"Here's the bottom line," Trump said. "There was no collusion. There was no obstruction. There was no anything ... it's a witch hunt."

The report, published Friday, noted the FBI had been suspicious of Trump's ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign and decided to pursue the probe into possible obstruction of justice after two instances in which Trump tied the Comey dismissal to the Russia investigation.

Trump sent a series of tweets on Saturday morning declaring Comey's firing "was a great day for America" and referring to him as a "crooked cop" who has been protected by Special Counsel Robert Mueller -- the head of the investigation into alleged collusion between Trump, his campaign and Russia.

Also Saturday, Trump wrote on Twitter he believes he's been "FAR tougher on Russia" than previous presidents while also hoping to improve relations.

"As I have often said, getting along with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. I fully expect that someday we will have good relations with Russia again!" Trump wrote.

The president also responded to a Washington Post report that he has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with Russian President Vladi­mir Putin, telling Pirro he's not opposed to disclosing details of his conversations with Putin.

"I would. I don't care," Trimp said. "I had a conversation like every president does. You sit with the president of various countries. I do it with all countries."