2 injured, 3 suspects wanted in shooting at Utah mall

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Two people were injured and three suspects are at large after a shooting at a Utah mall on Sunday, police said.

Police said a man and woman, both in their 20s, were injured in the shooting and taken to Intermountain Medical Center where the woman was in serious condition and the man was in critical condition, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

The suspects were described as wearing dark pants and light-colored hoodies or sweatshirts and police are investigating the possibility the shooting was gang-related.

"We do not know their identities, we have descriptions of them," Murray Police Det. Kenny Bass told Fox 13 Utah in regards to the suspects.

The shooting took place outside the east side of the Fashion Place Mall, where shoppers and store employees locked themselves in rooms while police responded to the scene.

The mall posted a statement on Twitter, thanking first responders and directing inquiries to the police.

"We are very saddened by the incident that happened outside our shopping center this afternoon," the post stated. "Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of our guests and tenants."

The area was cleared, but the shopping center was closed following the shooting.

Bass said l employees would be allowed to return to pick up items that were left behind.