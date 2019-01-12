Trending Stories

Shutdown is longest in U.S. history; Congress leaves D.C.
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
Nobel winner James Watson stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' views on race
Florida governor fires Broward sheriff over Parkland failures
Canada OKs asylum for Saudi teen fleeing family

Photo Gallery

 
Winning moments of 2018

Latest News

Congressional Black Caucus wants Steven King removed from panel posts
Patricia Wald, trailblazing federal judge, dies at 90
Cruise ship back at home port one day earlier after norovirus outbreak
Snowstorm pounds St. Louis, moves to East Coast
Nobel winner James Watson stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' views on race
 
Back to Article
/