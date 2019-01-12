Trending Stories

Shutdown is longest in U.S. history; Congress leaves D.C.
SpaceX to lay off 10 percent of workforce
Florida governor fires Broward sheriff over Parkland failures
Trump administration removes last migrant child from Tornillo facility
Canada OKs asylum for Saudi teen fleeing family

Notable deaths of 2018

Nobel winner James Watson stripped of titles over 'reprehensible' views on race
J.D. Gibbs, co-founder of racing team and son of ex-NFL coach, dies at 49
Losing DR Congo presidential candidate challenges results in court
Former HUD Secretary Castro to run for president in 2020
Megyn Kelly parts ways with NBC, receives rest of contract
 
