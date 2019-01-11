A Supreme Court spokeswoman said Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will monitor cases from home as she recovers from surgery. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is expected to miss a second week on the bench as she recovers from surgery last month to remove cancerous nodules in her lung, a court spokeswoman said Friday.

Kathy Arberg said Ginsburg will read briefs and transcripts from the cases from home and stay up to date on court business.

The 85-year-old justice missed her first session last week in her 26 years on the court. The absence came less than a month after she underwent a pulmonary lobectomy.

Arberg said there's no further evidence of the cancer and Ginsburg is not expected to receive further treatment.

"Her recovery from surgery is on track," she said. "Post-surgery evaluation indicates no evidence of remaining disease, and no further treatment is required."

The nodules were found after Ginsburg fell, breaking three ribs, in November.

Despite a third bout with cancer, Ginsburg said she has no intentions of stepping down from her lifetime appointment to the court.

"As long as I can do the job full steam, I will do it," she said last year.

Ginsburg had colorectal cancer in 1999 and pancreatic cancer 10 years later. She had scheduled the treatments for both so she wouldn't miss oral arguments.

After next week's oral arguments, the Supreme Court is not expected to convene again until Feb. 19, NBC News reported.