Missing teen Jayme Closs found alive in Wisconsin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Missing Wisconsin teen Jayme Closs was found alive and authorities took a suspect into custody Thursday, the Barron County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff's department issued a statement on its Facebook page Thursday night saying Jayme, 13, had been found alive by the Douglas County Sheriff's Department and a suspect was taken into custody in regards to this case shortly after.

"We are planning a press briefing approximately 10 am tomorrow at the Sheriff's Department in Barron. We are receiving support from the FBI and WI DCI agents as this investigation continues," the department said.

Gordon is around 140 miles northeast of Minneapolis, Minn.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Jayme was found in the Town of Gordon at 4:43 p.m. and a suspect was taken into custody at 4:54 p.m., the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Police found the bodies of Jamey's parents James Closs and Denise Closs in their Barron, Wis., home on Oct. 15, but the girl was nowhere to be found.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued after her disappearance and police received more than 2,000 tips regarding the case, as a reward of $50,000 was offered for information leading to her whereabouts.