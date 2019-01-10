Las Vegas police request Ronaldo's DNA in rape case

Police in Las Vegas requested DNA from Cristiano Ronaldo as part of an investigation into an alleged case of sexual assault. Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Authorities in Las Vegas sent a warrant Thursday to collect a DNA sample from soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo after he was accused of sexual assault in the city.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a statement confirming a warrant had been sent to authorities in Italy, where the 33-year-old Ronaldo plays for professional soccer team Juventus F.C.

"The LVMPD is taking the same steps in this case as in any other sexual assault to facilitate the collection of DNA evidence," the department said.

Authorities requested the DNA sample to determine whether it matches DNA found on the dress of Kathryn Mayorga, who said Ronaldo raped her at his Palms penthouse suite on June 13, 2009.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter S. Christiansen, issued a statement on behalf of his client in response to the request.

"Mr. Ronaldo has always maintained, as he does today, that what occurred in Las Vegas in 2009 was consensual in nature, so it is not surprising that DNA would be present, nor that the police would make this very standard request as part of their investigation," he said.

Ronaldo has repeatedly denied the accusations.

A civil suit filed against Ronaldo in a Nevada court in September states that Ronaldo raped Mayorga in the hotel room and she was then coerced into signing a non-disclosure agreement in 2010 in an out-of-court settlement in exchange for $375,000.