Trump walks out of shutdown meeting with lawmakers, calls it 'waste of time'

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump walked out of a White House meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday, calling discussions on a path to reopening the government a "total waste of time."
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York told reporters Trump ended the closed-door meeting in the Situation Room after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she would not agree to funding a border wall.
"He just got up and said we have nothing to discuss, and he walked out," Schumer said. "... He just walked out of the meeting."
Trump confirmed he walked out of the meeting, which also included Republican leaders.
"Just left a meeting with Chuck and Nancy, a total waste of time. I asked what is going to happen in 30 days if I quickly open things up, are you going to approve Border Security which includes a Wall or Steel Barrier? Nancy said, NO. I said bye-bye, nothing else works!" he tweeted.
Schumer described Trump's actions as "unbecoming of a president."
The meeting came after Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen had lunch at the Capitol with Senate Republicans. Trump was expected to shore up support from members of his party before returning to the White House for the bipartisan meeting.
Earlier in the day, Trump spoke about the shutdown and the fight over funding for a border wall during a signing for a human trafficking bill.
He told reporters he's still considering declaring a national emergency so he can build the wall without congressional support.
"I think we might work a deal, and if we don't we might go that route," Trump said, adding that he has the "absolute right" to do so.
The impasse centers around $5.7 billion Trump wants to fund a physical wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The House and Senate passed a new stopgap funding bill without the wall money he sought by Dec. 21, but the president refused to sign the legislation.
The newly Democrat-controlled House is refusing to add the funding into its legislation.
The shutdown has left 800,000 federal employees on furlough or working without pay.
Trump addressed the funding dispute Tuesday night in his first primetime address from the Oval Office. He said he issued a proposal that includes a request for technology to recognize various types of contraband, including drugs and weapons, at the border, more agents and judges to press lawful migration requests, humanitarian assistance, and medical support.
He added the proposal also includes a request to close "loopholes" to return immigrant children home "safely and humanely."
Trump's proposal also includes the wall, which he described as a steel barrier rather than the concrete wall he campaigned on.
"This barrier is absolutely critical to border security," he said.
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday called for "both sides to come together" to secure the border and "put an end to the humanitarian crisis."
Pelosi, who, along with Schumer, gave a rebuttal to Trump's speech Tuesday night, said Wednesday that the shutdown us threatening services Americans count on.
Some National Parks closed down or have limited services and screening at airports have been affected by Transportation Security Administration agents -- forced to work without pay -- have called in sick.
However, food stamps recipients won't lose their benefits and the IRS will continue to issue tax refund checks amid the shutdown.
A deadline passed at midnight Tuesday for federal workers to be paid next week, meaning affected government workers will miss their first paycheck since the shutdown. The earliest they can be paid now is Jan. 26.
"This is so sad. When you multiply these federal workers by their family members -- the people they love who rely on their steady paycheck to survive -- you get a better sense of the pain caused by the #TrumpShutdown," Schumer tweeted Wednesday morning.
This week in Washington
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer speak on the government shutdown as they are joined by furloughed government workers, on the 19th day of the government shutdown, at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. The government remains shutdown as the White House and Congress fail to reach an agreement on government funding and President Trump's request for $5 billion for a southern border wall. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump shakes hands with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell as he speaks on the government shutdown. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence speak to the media before their lunch with Senate Republicans. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Workers move Adas Israel synagogue on Wednesday
one block south to its new location, where it be incorporated into the Capital Jewish Museum. The 142-year-old structure is D.C.'s oldest synagogue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
The structure was built in 1876. This is the third time it has had to move, first in 1969 to make room for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s headquarters and then in 2017 for the construction of Capitol Crossing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Trump participates in a signing ceremony for anti-human trafficking legislation in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday. The legislation will renew programs that make federal resources available to human trafficking survivors and establish new prevention and prosecution initiatives. It was a bipartisan measure that passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
The president acknowledges his daughter and White House adviser Ivanka Trump (C) during the signing ceremony. Photo by Olivier Douliery/UPI | License Photo
The president speaks to the nation in his first prime-time address from the Oval Office on Tuesday. The speech
centered on security along the U.S. border with Mexico and his demand to build a wall, which is the issue causing the government shutdown. Photo by Carlos Barria/UPI | License Photo
Trump says his border proposal includes a request for technology to recognize various types of contraband, including drugs and weapons, at the border, more agents and judges to process lawful migration requests, humanitarian assistance and medical support. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi (R) and Schumer pose for photographs after delivering a televised response to Trump's national address about border security at the U.S. Capitol. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
"The president is rejecting these bipartisan bills that would reopen the government over his obsession with forcing American taxpayers to waste billions of dollars on an expensive and ineffective wall -- a wall he always promised Mexico would pay for," Pelosi said
. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi and Schumer watch a recording of their televised response. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona (L) makes remarks prior to Rep. Mike Thompson, D-Calif., (R) introducing gun safety legislation at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. Giffords was shot
during a constituency meeting in 2011 in Arizona. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Giffords (L) watches as Thompson introduces HR8. The bill will require background checks on the sale of any firearm and expand existing background checks for the sale of guns online, at stores and at gun shows. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi said, "We are blessed to be with survivors of that attack and survivors of so many other acts of gun violence today. But today is also a day of action." Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Pelosi applauds remarks along with Thompson. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Gun safety advocates gather for the event. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo
Kellyanne Conway, White House counselor, speaks to the media before Trump's speech on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
