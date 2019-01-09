Suspicious packages found at embassies in Australia

Emergency service personel exit the building Wednesday where the Korean consulate is located in Melbourne, Australia. Several embassies received suspicious packages in Meloburne and Canberra. Photo by James Ross/EPA

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Police and fire officials are investigating reports of multiple suspicious packages delivered to international consulates in Melbourne and Canberra on Wednesday.

The Australian reported at least 15 embassies in Melbourne and several in Canbera were targeted. They include United States, Britain, New Zealand, India, Japan, Pakistan, Korea, Germany, Greece, Spain, Seychelles, Switzerland, Croatia and Egypt.

A hazardous materials vehicle was being used, according to news.com.au.

"Police and emergency services have responded to suspicious packages delivered to embassies in Melbourne," an Australian Federal Police statement said.

Metropolitan Fire Brigade is assisting the national police.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," MFP said in a statement. The circumstances are being investigated.

On lockdown reportedly were Korean, Greek, Italian, Pakistani and Egyptian consulates.

India personnel were allowed to re-enter the building at 3 p.m. when it was deemed "safe" by Vic Emergency.