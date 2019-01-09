Oldest D.C. synagogue relocated for new Capital Jewish Museum

Workers move Adas Israel synagogue one block south to its new location, where it be incorporated into the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on January 9, 2019. The 143-year-old structure is D.C.'s oldest synagogue. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- The oldest synagogue in Washington, D.C., was relocated Wednesday so it can be incorporated into the new Capital Jewish Museum.

A remote-control system moved the 143-year-old building, which is the home of the Adas Israel congregation, from its current location near the Capital Building and Supreme Court to its permanent home on 3rd Street Northwest, according to a news release from the museum

The new Capital Jewish Museum is scheduled to be completed in 2021, the organization said. It's goal is to give visitors the chance to experience Washington, D.C., through a Jewish lens.

"We couldn't be more excited to take the next step in bringing the new Capital Jewish Museum to life," Kara Blond, executive director of the Capital Jewish Museum, said in a statement. "Given our nation's current political and social climate, the mission and message of the Capital Jewish Museum have never been so important. The new museum will connect families and diverse communities, inspire reflection about the relevance of history to today and encourage visitors to explore their role in making a change."

Jewish artifacts will be on display inside Casa Italiana Language School to preview the museum, including a lace collar worn by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a banner carried by Jewish lobbyist Hyman Bookbinder during the 1963 March on Washington and a law school notebook used by former Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis.

The synagogue's dedication was attended by President Ulysses S. Grant and stands as a symbol of Jewish history.